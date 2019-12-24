Protestors prevent Dhankhar from attending JU convocation

Kolkata, Dec 24 (IANS) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar ran into fresh protests at the Jadavpur University campus on Tuesday as a section of the non-teaching staff affiliated to the ruling Trinamool Congress showed black flags and blocked his car, thereby preventing him from attending the annual convocation.

After waiting at the university gate number five for half an hour, Dhankhar - the ex-officio university chancellor - finally left the premises around noon.

There were continuous shouts of "go back" after Dhankhar's car arrived at the gate amidst heavy security and got stuck due to the demonstration by members of Sara Bangle Sikhshabandhu Samiti, who also displayed placards reading No NRC (National Register of Citizens), No CAA (Citizenship (Amendment) Act)'.

Dhankhar later called the obstruction "politically motivated" and said the "rule of law is severely compromised". "Events that have unfolded as a result of politically motivated orchestration of obstruction of my entry to JUA to preside over the Convocation so that students get fruits of their labour, leaves no manner of doubt that rule of law is severely compromised," he said on Twitter. In another post on his social media handle, the Governor alleged that those who obstructed his convoy numbered only 50. "The number of those obstructing is only around fifty. System being held hostage and those enjoined with the task are oblivious of their obligations. A collapse that can only lead to unwholesome consequences. Rule of law is no where in sight," he tweeted, tagging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. On Monday too, a large number of students and staff of Jadavpur University had blocked Dhankhar's car and staged a black flag demonstration, besides raising "Go back" slogans against him when he arrived at the campus to attend the university court meeting. The Governor left the campus without attending the court meeting. However, he answered some questions from the students before returning to Raj Bhavan. ssp/bc