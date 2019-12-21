Protests against CAA, NRC turning violent in BJP-ruled states: Nawab Malik

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): National Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik on Saturday said that protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are turning violent because the police in BJP ruling states are not able to "tackle it".



"Protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens are going on in the country. This is the truth that in the BJP ruled states or where it has control over the Home Department, like Delhi, violence is there, and the police are not able to tackle it," Malik told ANI.

Protests have intensified in various parts of the country against the CAA.

10 people have died in Uttar Pradesh during protests.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)