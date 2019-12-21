Protests against CAA at Maulana Azad National Urdu University enters 7th day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): The protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and National Register of Citizens (NRC) by the students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) entered the seventh day on Friday.

The Students Union called a press conference which was attended by student leaders from the University of Hyderabad, MANUU, United Against Hate, Campus Front of India (CFI) and PFI. In the conference it was decided to carry forward the agitation in a more organised manner.

Laeeq Ahmad, the general secretary of Fraternity Movement, spoke about the NRC.CFI National Committee member Karimul Bari from Assam said that they will take all the necessary steps to stop National Population Register (NPR) in their state as they are doing with NRC and Citizenship Act. He urged the protesters to make everyone aware of NPR which he said was "equally dangerous" and a back door plan of the government, just like NRC.Umar Farooq, MANUU Students Union president, stated that they will coordinate with all the organisations and students of various universities who are fighting against the Citizenship Act.The Students Union also organised a human chain protest against NPR, Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and NRC that was joined by MANUU Teachers Association. Teachers walked along with the students and extended their support to the agitation. (ANI)