Protests against CAA in TN, Puducherry

Chennai, Dec 21 (IANS) Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act were held by Muslims in several places in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

In Puducherry, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said the amended law will not be implemented in the Union Territory.

In Madurai in Tamil Nadu, several hundred Muslims held protest and shouted slogans against the CAA.

Similar protests by Muslims were held in Nagapattinam, Arakkonam, Hosur and Myladuthurai.

Several shops owned by Muslims were closed as a protest against CAA.

In the state capital Chennai members of Left parties held a protest outside the Central Railway Station against CAA. The Left parties also led a procession towards Raj Bhavan. Speaking at an anti-CAA protest meeting in Puducherry, Narayanasamy said even if the government is dismissed, the CAA will not be implemented in the Union Territory. vj/prs