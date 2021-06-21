Protests continue in Kerala over jobs to wives of murder accused

Satheesan said the manner in which the wives of three CPI-M supporters, presently jailed for the murder of two Youth Congress workers, were given temporary jobs by the Kasargode district authorities, clearly showed the mindset of the ruling CPI-M that they will protect and shield the wrong doers.

Thiruvananthapuram, June 21 (IANS) Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan on Monday accused the ruling party of protecting the wrong doers in the state.

"Acts like these clearly are booster to those who are engaged in criminal acts, as they know their families will be supported by the party. The government should intervene and cancel these jobs that have been given to the wives of the three accused," said Satheesan.

On Monday, angry opposition party youth activists staged a protest before the Kanhangad district hospital in Kasaragode, as it was at this hospital that the appointment was given.

As many as 450 people had appeared for the interview for four sweeper's posts in the district hospital. Of the four persons who have been appointed, three are the wives of the accused persons who are presently in jail.

But the Kasargode district Panchayath president Baby Balakrishnan said the appointment need not be hyped as there was nothing untoward in this.

"Why are you (media) trying to make an issue of everything. The wives of accused too have human rights as they also have to live and there was nothing untoward in this," said the president.

The murders took place in Periya on February 17, 2019, when two Youth Congress workers, Krupesh (19) and Sharath Lal aka Joshy (24), were attacked by three motorcycle-borne men while they were returning from an event.

While Krupesh died at the Kasargode district hospital, Joshy succumbed to his injuries on his way to a medical facility in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

It has been alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government tried to shield the accused persons, especially after it went to the apex court, which upheld the verdict of a division bench of the Kerala High Court that ruled to handover the case to the CBI.

The central probe agency is presently investigating the case.

