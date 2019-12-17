Protests in Delhi's Seelampur over CAA, police use tear gas (2nd Lead)

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Fresh protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act broke out in Seelampur area of east Delhi on Tuesday afternoon with agitators pelting stones on vehicles and buses, following which police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

"Violent protests erupted around 1.30 to 1.45 p.m. when the protesters were going back after holding peaceful protest. But suddenly some miscreants present in that protest then pelted stones on buses following which the police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the violent protesters," Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal told IANS.

Visuals from the spot showed many people seemingly injured during the stone pelting. According to the Delhi Police sources, police also carried out a baton charge to disperse the crowd. Police officials said the situation is now under control in the area. However, it was not clear which organisation was behind the protest against the CAA and the alleged police excesses against students of Jamia Millia Islamia. "They came from Jafrabad side towards Seelampur T-point. We urged them to go back to their houses and when the crowd was dispersing, they started pelting stones. We retaliated and used tear gas to control them. They torched several bikes and vandalised public property. Around two rounds of bullets were fired in the air to control them," police officials said. Several police officers were injured. A total of 14 companies were deployed along with senior officers and local staff of the nearby districts, Additional DCP (Northeast) R.P. Meena said. aks/rag/kr