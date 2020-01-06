Protests in Hyderabad varsities against JNU violence

Hyderabad, Jan 6 (IANS) Protests broke out at three university campuses in Hyderabad on Monday against the attack on students of Delhi's Jawaharlal University by a masked mob.

The students of the Hyderabad Central University (HCU), Maulana Azad National Urdu University and Osmania University staged protests, condemning the JNU violence.

Mild tension prevailed on the campus of the Osmania University due to the protests by the Leftist student groups and Akhil Bharatiya Vidayarthi Parishad (ABVP), blaming each other for the JNU violence.

The students affiliated with the People's Democratic Students Union (PDSU) and Students Federation of India (SFI) also staged a protest in front of the Arts College on the Osmania University campus, condemning attacks in JNU and demanded action against the guilty.

The protesters raised slogans against the ABVP, holding it responsible for the attacks on the JNU students and teachers. They also set afire an effigy of the ABVP.

Later, few ABVP members also staged a protest condemning what it called pre-planned violence by the Leftist groups. "The attacks were orchestrated by the goons belonging to the Left parties and they are trying to malign us," said a protestor.

The protesters, holding the ABVP flags, also burnt an effigy of the Leftist groups. They were later dispersed by the police, who was keeping a close watch on the situation to prevent any untoward incident.

Students and faculty members of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) also took out a protest march, condemning the attacks on the JNU students and teachers and demanding action against the guilty.

"Family members of faculty also joined the protest march," a university official told IANS.

At the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) protests broke out late Sunday night. Raising slogans against the terror unleashed on the JNU campus, students marched through the campus. They demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

The protesters blamed the ABVP and RSS for the attacks and targeted Delhi police for their inaction. "Policemen barged into the Jamia Millia Islamia to attack students and at the JNU they were mute spectators to the terror unleashed on hapless students and faculty members," said a student.

The SFI has called for more protests on Monday evening. "Rise in rage against the saffron terror," reads SFI poster.

Condemning the JNU attacks, a group of students also staged a candlelight protest late Sunday night at the Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund in the heart of Hyderabad.

ms/dpb