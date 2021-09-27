Protests in Pak's Sindh over police encounter killing

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 27 (ANI): Protests broke out in Sindh province after a man was killed in an encounter by Pakistan police demanding an impartial investigation of the "murder".



Relatives of the deceased and protesters blocked trains at the railway crossing for several hours in Gojra city over "police encounter death".

Kashif Khokhar, was working in Faisalabad, according to Dawn adding that he was killed in a fake encounter done by Pakistan police as per family members.

On Sunday, the relatives of the deceased set ablaze used tyres and by parking tractor-trolleys along with the body at the level crossing.

Speaking to reporters, the deceased's father and nephew said that Kashif was arrested by Gojra Sadar SHO Abdul Ghaffar at his Faisalabad house two days ago and was kept at an unidentified place, Dawn reported.

Later, the police killed him in a fake encounter at Gojra, they said.

He added that they came to know about the killing after spotting the photo of the body posted on social media. The family retrieved the body from the Gojra THQ hospital.

The family demanded Sindh Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the inspector general hold an impartial inquiry into the killing of Kashif was murdered at the behest of their opponents.

Trains and road vehicles to Samundri, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Faisalabad remained blocked for hours. Police officers held talks with the protesters and assured them that an impartial probe would be done into the death but the family refused to end the protest. (ANI)

