Protests influenced by pirated propaganda: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said here that the ongoing "protests are influenced by pirated propaganda".

Naqvi said that constitutional, religious, social rights of every Indian were absolutely safe. There is no threat or question mark to citizenship of any Indian due to the Citizenship Amendment Bill or any other legislation.

Speaking to reporters Naqvi said that the protests are conspiracy by some people to disturb the fabric of communal harmony and unity of the country through "philosophy of Jhuthmev Jayate" which will "definitely be defeated".

These "protests influenced by pirated propaganda" were targeting the Citizenship Bill even though the Bill meant to provide citizenship and not to take away citizenship of any person. Naqvi appealed to students and the youths not to be influenced by "misinformation", instead become part of the effort to strengthen communal harmony and unity of the country. navneet/in