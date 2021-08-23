Protests will continue on Gaza-Israel borders: Palestinian factions

The factions' leaders, who gathered near the borderline area, said in a joint statement on Sunday that "the popular protests against Israel near the borders will continue until Israel stops its aggression against the Palestinians and end its siege imposed on Gaza", reports Xinhua news agency.

"The protests will continue upon a joint vision and plan," the statement said.

"Israel is legally and morally responsible for blocking the process of reconstruction and depriving Gaza populations of living in dignity."

As hundreds approached the fence wall between Gaza and Israel on August 21, major clashes broke out throughout the day.

Witnesses said a Palestinian gunman shot and critically wounded an Israeli sniper who opened fire at dozens of protesters.

At least 41 Palestinians were injured by Israeli troops during the hostilities, said the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

In response to the clashes, Israeli fighter jets attacked several posts and facilities that belong to al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

No injuries were reported.

In the West Bank, the Palestinian ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that it condemned the Israeli repression of the popular protests in eastern Gaza Strip and wounding 41 Palestinians, including 22 children.

"Israel always confronts the peaceful popular protests by live ammunition, by rubber-coated metal bullets and by teargas," the statement said, adding that "this policy aims at preventing the Palestinians from protesting against the occupation and settlers".

Earlier on Sunday, Palestinian medical sources said that Israeli soldiers shot and wounded a 25-year-old disabled Palestinian at an army roadblock near the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

In a press statement, an Israeli border police spokesman said that Israeli soldiers opened fire at a Palestinian man from the southern West Bank city of Hebron after he refused to follow the soldiers' instructions to stop at an Israeli army roadblock.

The tension between the two sides has been high since the last round of fighting, which lasted for 11 days and ended on May 21.

It left more than 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis dead.

