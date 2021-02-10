Prototype laptop 'Aurora 7' packs seven screens

In addition to the main display, the prototype has a second landscape screen that folds up above the primary screen, two portrait-oriented screens on either side, two small screens that pop up from these side screens and a display built into the right corner of the palm rest.

London, Feb 10 (IANS) UK-based company Expanscape has created a laptop prototype called "Aurora 7" that boasts seven screens built into the chassis.

Piggybacking on the main 17.3-inch 4K display are three other screens of the same size and resolution. Above the left and right displays is a single seven-inch 1200p monitor. You'll also find one more seven-inch 1200p touchscreen display mounted into the wrist rest, reports The Verge.

Other specs include an Intel Core i9-9900K CPU (8C/16T, up to 5.0 GHz), an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, 64GB RAM, 2.5TB of SSD storage and 2TB of mechanical HDD storage.

In future revisions, Expanscape wants to use the Nvidia RTX 2070 instead, with options for the AMD Ryzen 9 3950x processor or Intel's i9-10900K, the report said.

Even though it's built primarily to be a mobile security operations station (and stay plugged pretty much all the time), maybe it will be able to run some games, too, it added.

This prototype weighs about 26 pounds and is 4.3 inches thick. It also sports three USB 3 ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, HDMI, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

