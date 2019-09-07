Proud of ISRO hard work: Punjab CM

"The nation awaits the revival of communications with #VikramLander. We are all very proud of hard work by each and everyone in #ISRO and the feats achieved in #Chandrayaan2 have been exemplary," he said in a tweet.

In a last stage snag, communications between India's moon lander Vikram and the orbiter was snapped as the former was only 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on the moon's South Pole early on Saturday, throwing suspense over the fate of Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also took to Twitter on Saturday morning, saying that the nation was proud of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), adding that there were no failures but only temporary roadblocks.

"There are no failures, only temporary roadblocks to the achievements of our goals. We are proud of every single ISRO scientist for what they have been able to achieve till now.

"We are all with you and hope for the best for the future," he added.

Even as the Vikram lander lost communication, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the ISRO scientists for doing a great job on the Chandrayaan-2 Moon mission.

"We are proud of our scientists. They have created history. No need to lose heart. Our scientists have done a great job. Jai Hind," the Aam Aadmi Party convenor tweeted.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in a series of tweets: "We are with you ISRO. Proud of you to have dared to land at south pole of the moon where no one else has ever attempted.

"Your capabilities and achievements have always made our country stand tall. This is just a success postponed."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was proud of the ISRO scientists for their "efforts and hardwork".

He also went on to "salute" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "leadership and the way he ignited back courage, hope and motivation among the scientists and gave the mantra of 'never give up and keep marching ahead'".