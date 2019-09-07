Proud of our scientists, says S&T Minister Harsh Vardhan

Minutes after lander Vikram lost communication, Harsh Vardhan tweeted: "Dear ISRO scientists, India is proud of you. Don't give up. You have done your best for #Chandrayan2!"

Reciting few lines of a poem "Don't Quit" by John Greenleaf Whittier, the Minister said: "Success is failure turned inside out, the silver tint of the clouds of doubt, you never can tell how close you are, it may be near when it seems so far," in a symbolic reference to Vikram's proximity to the Moon's surface before losing contact.

He added: "Your courage is unparalleled. I am reminded of Atal ji's beautiful poem (written in Hindi) 'Haar nahi maanunga, Raar nahi thaanunga'..." "This is a defining moment of courage for the whole country. We are indeed proud of our scientists who left no stone unturned in achieving #IndiaOnTheMoon. "I'm sure the mission will be accomplished by our scientists in the future," he said.