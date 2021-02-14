'Proud of our son', says parents of CRPF personnel from Rupnagar who died in Pulwama terrorist attack

Rupnagar (Punjab) [India], February 14 (ANI): On the second anniversary of the Pulwama terrorist attack, as the entire country paid tribute to the soldiers who died in the terrorist attack, the parents of CRPF Constable Kulwinder Singh who lost his life in 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir held their head high remembering their son.



"He laid his life for the country. We are very proud of our son," said parents of Kulwinder Singh.

Recalling Kulwinder's memories, his father Darshan Singh said, "This coat (army camouflage jacket) I am wearing was given by him. The motorcycle that is standing outside the house was given by him. All we want from God is that may his soul rest in peace."

"We shared a different kind of relation. We were like friends with each other. Not like a traditional father-son duo," he added.

As tears rolled down the eyes of Kulwinder's mother, she said, "Yes we do remember him. He made us several promises but never came back home. Now that he is gone, we don't have any wish to live. Our house has become empty."

This year marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Other senior leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress party also paid rich tribute to the soldiers.

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. (ANI)

