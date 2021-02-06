  1. Sify.com
  4. Proud to be toddy tapping labourer's son: Kerala CM

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Feb 6th, 2021, 06:20:05hrs
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 6 (ANI): Responding to Congress leader K Sudhakaran's remark on his family background, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said he is proud to be the son of a toddy tapping labourer.

"I don't think being the son of a toddy tapping labourer is something to be ashamed of. Sudhakaran knows me since I was a student at Brennen College. I don't have an inferiority complex. I'm proud of it," said Vijayan.
Reportedly, Sudhakaran had earlier recounted Kerala CM's humble origin while taking a dig at him for travelling in a helicopter. (ANI)

