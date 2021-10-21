Proud to contribute to 1 bn vaccinations: Bharat Biotech

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Oct 21st, 2021, 15:00:20hrs
Hyderabad, Oct 21 (IANS) Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech on Thursday said it was proud to contribute to India reaching the one billion-mark of Covid vaccinations.

The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said that reaching the one billion-mark in just nine-months is a remarkable achievement for India.

"Bharat Biotech is proud to have contributed to this historic landmark. This is a unified effort of the Government, vaccine manufacturers, healthcare workers and all the vaccinated citizens of India, making it a true success story of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Asaid Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

"We thank the PMO, MOH, NRA, ICMR, academic collaborators, industry partners, stakeholders, suppliers & employees for enabling us to maximize our efforts & deliver COVAXIN successfully to India's vaccination," said Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

