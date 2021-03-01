Provide 5five free masks to violators: Haryana CM

He also directed to evolve proactive strategies to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Chandigarh, March 1 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday issued directions to provide at least five free masks to those not wearing them in public and start the drive to impose fine on the violators.

Appealing to the public to wear masks, Khattar said, "Though vaccination for Covid-19 has been rolled out, we should still follow all the guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to stay safe and prevent the virus spread."

The Chief Minister gave these directions while presiding over a review meeting on the pandemic here.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said that on an average, 15,000 to 18,000 daily tests are being conducted across the state. The positivity rate on a weekly basis is less than 1 per cent. Currently, there are 1,205 active cases in the state, while more RTPCR tests are being conducted as compared to antigen tests,Arora informed.

Over 1.5 lakh healthcare workers have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine while 71,000 persons have received the second shot.

Against 1.30 lakh registered frontline workers, 71,000 have been given the first dose in Punjab.

