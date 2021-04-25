Provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all citizens: TRS' Kavitha urges PM Modi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide COVID-19 vaccination for free to all citizens of the country.



"Dear Modi Ji, several states have come forward to provide free vaccine to their people. The central government should do the same PAN-India. This is the time to show the spirit of nationalism," tweeted Kavitha.

Several states including Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh have announced free vaccination against COVID-19 for all their citizens.

The Centre on April 19 had announced a ''liberalised'' policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

As per the central government, manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines will be free to supply 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market, for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1.

India had started the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

Notably, Bharat Biotech on Saturday announced Covaxin, the indigenous vaccine against COVID-19 will be available for state governments at Rs 600 per dose and private hospitals at Rs 1,200 per dose.

Earlier, the Serum Institute of India (SII) fixed the prices of the Covishield vaccine at Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1. From April 1, all above 45 years were allowed to take the vaccine.

In the next phase beginning May 1, all above the age of 18 would be eligible to receive the shot. (ANI)

