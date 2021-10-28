Provide immediate relief to families of deceased, medical assistance to injured: J-K LG directs district administration after Doda accident

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 28 (ANI): Condoling the loss of lives in a road accident in Doda's Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today directed the district administration to provide immediate relief to families of deceased and best medical assistance to the injured.



"Deeply anguished to hear about the tragic road accident in Doda. My thoughts and prayers for the families who have lost their loved ones. Have directed the district administration to provide immediate relief to families of deceased and best medical assistance to the injured," Sinha said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each from PM National Relief Fund to the families of those killed in the mishap.

Also, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that he has spoken to Vikas Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Doda regarding the incident.

"The injured have been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Doda. Whatever further assistance required will be provided," said the Union Minister.

Earlier in the day, eight people were killed and several were left injured after a mini bus travelling from Thathri to Doda fell into a gorge. (ANI)





