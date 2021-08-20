'Provide job quotas for sportspersons, artists in healthcare recruitments'

Chennai, Aug 20 (IANS) Former Union Minister and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide job quotas for sportspersons and experts in fine arts in the medical departments.

In a letter to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, the PMK leader said the vacancies in the medical field filled by the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MSRB) should provide quotas for sportspersons who win medals and award winning experts in various fine arts.