Provide toilets for transgenders in public places: TMC MP in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Pratima Mondal on Tuesday requested the central government to build gender-neutral toilets in the country, as it is not easy for transgenders to access the existing toilets.

While speaking in Lok Sabha, Mondal said: "Toilets are a basic necessity for us and the use of public toilets is one of the most common things. But it is not easy for transgender and third gender people. There are toilets for men and women but the transgenders face a dilemma over their choice of a toilet."



She further said that in 2014, the Supreme Court accorded the third gender to the transgender and gave them individual rights. The verdict also included a directive for separate toilets for them in public places and hospitals.

"Finding a gender-neutral toilet in India is next to impossible. So I would like to request the government to provide infrastructure for it so that they could live their life with dignity," she added. (ANI)

