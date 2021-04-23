Provide vaccines to states at central govt rates: Baghel

"Provide vaccine availability action plan to the states for operating vaccination campaign for the age group above 18 years soon. Producing states should not obstruct supply of life saving medicines," Baghel had said which is mentioned in the statement issued by the state government.

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in a meeting with the Prime Minister has urged that vaccines to states should be given at the rates of the Centre.

Earlier on Thursday, Baghel wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate information on the availability and cost of vaccines to be provided to the State as part of the third phase of the Covid vaccination drive commencing May 1.

The chief minister in his letter said that pursuant to the Centre's decision making everyone above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19, the state government has decided to arrange free of cost vaccines for its people in addition to the vaccines available from the Government of India.

Stating that there are only a few days left for the commencement of the third phase of the vaccination drive, Baghel said it is necessary to prepare a detailed action plan before organising a vaccination drive on such a vast scale.

He sought information regarding the number of vaccines to be provided monthly to the State by the Centre, approximate number of vaccines to be provided to the state monthly by the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech and the cost of vaccines provided to the Centre and the states by the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech.

The chief minister wrote that it is expected that the cost of vaccines is uniform for the Centre as well as the states. Since Covaxin has been developed with the assistance of the Government of India, therefore Bharat Biotech should supply its vaccines at lesser rates compared to the one by the Serum Institute.

