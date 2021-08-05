Psychotropic drugs worth Rs 686 crore seized in UP's Maharajganj; one arrested

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Psychotropic drugs worth Rs 686 crores have been seized from the home and godown of a person in the Thutibari area of Maharajganj, police said on Thursday.



The accused Ramesh Kumar Gupta is arrested, while another accused Govind Gupta is on the run.

The local police, administration and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jointly raided both places and seized the drugs.

Talking about the raid in a press conference, SSB Commandant Manoj Singh said, "This was a joint raid conducted along with the local police and drug Inspector. Drugs seized are worth 686 crore rupees. Some of them were sold in medical stores here and some were smuggled to Nepal since the borders are open."

"It is a big operation, hoping that the nexus will break and youth will be able to leave addiction behind. It was a well-coordinated raid. SDM Pramod and SSB Commandant Sanjay Kumar planned the operation together," Singh said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Maharajganj, Pradeep Gupta said that a lot of material was seized from the spot and a case has been registered against the accused.

"We recovered addictive injections, syrups, capsules, tablets and labels in lakhs. One of the accused is Ramesh Kumar Gupta and drugs were seized from his home and godown. Another accused named Govind Gupta is on the run and the search for him is still on. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Drugs and Cosmetics Act, Copyright Act and IPC sections 419, 429, 467, 468 and 471," said Pradeep. (ANI)

