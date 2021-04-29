PUBG Lite is officially shutting down

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) As scheduled, the low-end version of the battle royale game PUBG called Lite is officially closing down on Thursday (April 29).

Recently, the news of PUBG Lite's shutdown was confirmed by developers Krafton via a message on its official website.

"We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG Lite fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the Covid-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG Lite was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe," a developer had said.