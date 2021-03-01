Public gets another shot of price hike: Cong

"Janta gets another 'injection dose' of Price Rise from BJP," Jaiveer Shergill said in a tweet as cylinder price once again rises by Rs 25 making it the sixth consecutive rise in 2 months (cooking gas cylinder price rose by Rs 225 over past two months).

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first shot of Covid vaccine on Monday, opposition Congress took a jab at him saying with the LPG price hike, the public too got another injection of rising prices on everyday commodity.

Rising GDP (Gas Diesel Petrol) Prices can now easily be classified as "The Great Robbery", he said.

The price of a domestic cooking gas LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 25 a price from Monday. After the price revision, the 14.2 kilogram LPG cylinder would cost Rs 819 a refill in New Delhi. The price of commercial LPG cylinders of 19 kg was hiked by Rs 95 a piece to Rs 1,614 per cylinder.

The price of the domestic use cylinder was last week hiked by Rs 25 on Thursday, the third increase in the month of February itself, taking its price Rs 794 a cylinder in Delhi.

While the practice of weekly or fortnightly price revision of cooking gas is normally done for non-subsidised cylinders, this year oil companies shave maintained almost equal increase in price of subsidised LPG cylinders as well.

This has equated its price with market prices of cooking gas and thus helping the government to completely eliminate direct benefit transfer (DBT) extended to cooking gas consumers.

