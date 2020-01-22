Public holiday declared on Netaji birthday in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Jharkhand government has declared January 23 as a public holiday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The notification to this effect was issued following order of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The BJP government in 2015 had cancelled public holiday in the state on Netaji's birthday.

After reviewing the BJP government's decision, Hemant Soren ordered holiday on January 23 this year by an executive order.

"Jharkhand had also been a work place of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. His contribution in getting the Independence of India can never be forgotten and all the people should take inspiration from his life. The youth of today should follow the footsteps of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and contribute to the state and the country," said the Chief Minister.

Gomoh railway station in Jharkhand was renamed in the name of Netaji by railway ministry under Narendra Modi government. ns/skp/