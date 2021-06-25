Public holiday for Covid national prayers in Uganda

Museveni, in a State House statement, said Friday will be observed as a public holiday and the fourth national session for inter-denominational prayers as the country battles a rise in the coronavirus infections, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kampala, June 25 (IANS) Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has declared Friday as a public holiday for Covid-19 national prayers as a second wave of the pandemic continues to affect the east African country.

The national prayers will be held virtually at State House Entebbe, about 40 km south of the capital, Kampala.

The leaders of various religious denominations will lead the prayers.

Museveni last week imposed a nationwide total lockdown for 42 days to combat and control the spread of the virus.

The situation can be managed by minimising the number of infections and giving urgent care for the severely ill, the Ugandan President said.

Till date, Uganda has registered 40,734 coronavirus cases and 334 deaths.

