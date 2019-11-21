Public sectors banks disburse Rs 2.53 lakh crore loans in October

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Union Ministry of Finance on Thursday said that Public Sector Banks (PSBs) have disbursed loans to the tune of

Rs 2.53 lakh crore during October under the 'Customer Outreach' initiative.



Adding that new term loan and working capital loan constitute 60 per cent of total disbursement, the ministry in an official statement said that an amount of Rs 1.06 lakh crore was disbursed towards new term loan, while Rs 46,800 crore was given as a working capital loan.

The banks also credited Rs 19,627.26 crore to the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), added the ministry.

"PSBs actively reached out to their customers in these camps and made concerted efforts towards activities such as sanctioning of loans as per prudential norms, the opening of accounts along with Aadhar and mobile seeding of accounts, and popularising BHIM app," said the ministry. (ANI)

