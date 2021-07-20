Public should follow Covid protocol to prevent 3rd wave: Raj Minister

"We have controlled the first and second wave of corona in the state but still the threat of corona is not over," he said.

Jaipur, July 20 (IANS) State health Minister Raghu Sharma on Tuesday cautioned people to maintain Covid appropriate behaviour in view of the threat of third wave of Covid-19.

The health minister said, "There is fear of a third wave of corona, so I call upon the people to strictly follow the corona protocol. People should wear masks while leaving the house, wash hands frequently and avoid going to crowded places."

Sharma was addressing a function here in Jaipur.

He said, "Our government is working with a determination to provide medical facilities to the poor and needy. Along with strengthening the medical infrastructures in rural areas, health centres are being set up in slums to strengthen the medical infrastructure in the urban areas," he added

--IANS

arc/dpb