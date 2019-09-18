PUC centre issues pollution certificate for Gadkari's car without checking, case registered

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Police have registered a case against a Pollution Under Control (PUC) centre operator in Pune for allegedly giving a PUC certificate for Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari's car without checking it.

"The accused made a PUC certificate for the Union Minister's car without checking the pollution with the analysing machine. The certificate was issued without following the due process," RTO Commissioner Ajit Shinde said.



The case was registered at Deccan police station here late on Tuesday night. The incident took place on September 14.

Ever since the amended Motor Vehicles Act came into effect from September 1, long queues outside pollution testing centres across the country have become a common sight. (ANI)

