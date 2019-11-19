Puducherry: 29th RCP meeting of Asia Pacific Customs begins

Puducherry [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The 29th World Customs Organisation (WCO) Asia Pacific Regional Contact Points (RCP) meeting hosted by the Chennai Customs Zone at Puducherry began on November 18.



The conference was inaugurated by Pranab Kumar Das, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and senior officials of the Finance Ministry.

The 3-day meeting, which is scheduled to end on November 20, is being discussed to facilitate customs functions, operations and services in the Asia-Pacific region.

This is the fourth time that the conference is being held in India, Jaipur, Cochin had earlier held the meeting as well. (ANI)

