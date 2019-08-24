Puducherry: BJP extends support to AINRC for no-confidence motion against Speaker Sivakolunthu

Puducherry [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday extended its support to All India NR Congress for moving a no-confidence motion against Assembly speaker VP Sivakolunthu.

BJP state president and MLA V Swaminathan handed over the letter of support to Assembly Secretary A Vincent Rai in his office.



Briefing media persons outside the Legislative Assembly, V Swaminathan said, "The speaker was functioning like a Congress worker and he also attended party programmes at the Puducherry Congress Committee office. Once a person occupies the position of Speaker, he or she ceases to be an active party worker."

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition and All India NR Congress Party chief had submitted a notice to the speaker VP Sivakolunthu expressing displeasure over his manner of functioning.

Puducherry Legislative Assembly's budget session is set to commence on August 26. (ANI)

