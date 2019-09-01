Puducherry: Farmers prepare eco-friendly Ganesha idols that can sprout into plants

Puducherry [India] Sept 1 (ANI): In a bid to celebrate an environment-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi festival, farmers of Puducherry have prepared Ganesha idols containing seeds in it.

These beautifully crafted Ganesha idols could sprout into a plant after the ''visarjan' is done.



Bhuvaneshwari, a farmer who has been selling different types of Ganesha idols said that she sells an idol in a pot and instead of throwing the idol in the sea, it could be used as it contains seeds which might grow into vegetables.

Subramanian, a buyer said, "It's another way to control pollution because every year we immerse the idol into the sea because of which the water gets polluted and with this new method sea pollution can be controlled and we might get vegetables as well."

The entire country is gearing up to welcome Lord Ganpati at home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi starting on September 2. It is a 10-day festival which commences on the fourth day of Bhadrapada month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. (ANI)

