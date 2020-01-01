Puducherry: Kiran Bedi greets people on New Year, visits Gandhi beach

Puducherry [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi visited the Gandhi beach area and greeted people who have gathered here for the New Year celebrations. She hailed the security arrangements made by the police.

"We have another hour to go; I must compliment the entire Police system here and down the line staff. Many are keeping vigil in plain clothes," said Kiran Bedi.



"Every child is taken care of by armband so that in case he/she goes missing can be found and identified easily," she added.

"Liquor is not allowed and the crowd is very decent," she added.

People celebrated the New Year with joy and enthusiasm. Youngsters have a good time dancing, singing and greeting each other on the occasion (ANI)