Puducherry, Tamil Nadu to receive rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Nov 23 (ANI): Rainfall activity have increased significantly over Puducherry, Karaikal and Tamil Nadu in the last two days after northeast monsoon remained slow in the first half of November and rain deficiency prevailed in the state, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

The thunderstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places over is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next the 48 hours.



Shallow to moderate fog at isolated pockets is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya during the next two days, stated IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

In Delhi, haze is likely to cover the sky with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity would be around 87 per cent. (ANI)