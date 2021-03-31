Puducherry: 34 CAPF companies, flying squad to be deployed on polling day

Puducherry [India], March 31 (ANI): Flying squads and 34 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be deployed in Puducherry when the union territory goes to polls on April 6, District Collector Purva Garg said.



She further informed that polling will start from 7 am and shall go on till 7 pm, with the last one hour dedicated for COVID-19 positive patients to cast their votes.

As far as people under home isolation are concerned, postal ballots have been arranged for them, said the district collector.

Speaking to ANI here today, Garg said, "Poll preparedness is on track. 34 companies of CAPF and flying squad in each constituency will be deployed on April 6. Polling will be from 7 am to 7 pm, with the last 1 hour for Covid positive patients, if any. We've also arranged postal ballots for people in home isolation."

Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6.

While the Congress is fighting the polls in an alliance with DMK, the opposition tie-up consists of All India NR Congress, BJP, and AIADMK. (ANI)

