Puducherry: BJP to provide list of ministers close to swearing-in

In a meeting between AINRC and BJP leaders, a consensus was reached that BJP will have two ministers in the six-member cabinet of N. Rangasamy. Speaker will be from the BJP while the Deputy Speaker will be from the AINRC.

Puducherry, June 9 (IANS) While All India NR Congress leader, N. Rangasamy was sworn in as Chief Minister of Puducherry on May 7, there are no other ministers in the cabinet till date. The reason, the NDA coalition partner, the BJP, is yet to provide the list of its cabinet nominees.

BJP national spokesperson and party leader in charge of Puducherry, Rajiv Chandrashekhar had met the Chief Minister on June 4 and June 5 and even after four days the party is yet to provide the list of its cabinet members as well as the name of the Speaker.

Party state president V. Swaminathan and party leader Namasivayam, who is aiming for the Deputy Chief Minister's post had told the press on Monday that they have reached a consensus and that Chief Minister, N. Rangaswamy would announce the list of the cabinet members but the Chief minister preferred to keep silent on the issue.

It is learned that the Chief Minister is willing to provide the prestigious home portfolio to Namasivayam who is a powerful leader and had joined the BJP before the assembly elections from the Congress.

However, sources in the BJP told IANS that intense lobbying for the ministerial berths has led to the party buying time in announcing the list of cabinet members.

BJP state president V. Swaminathan while speaking to IANS said, "BJP is a democratic political party and it will take into confidence all its elected legislators and arrive at a final conclusion. We have already had discussions with the Chief Minister and our national leader Rajeev Chandrashekhar has met the Chief minister. We will announce the name of our cabinet representatives at the appropriate time."

According to a senior leader in the BJP, the swearing-in of the remaining ministers and the Speaker will be taking place either on June 14 or June 16 and hence the party does not want any dissent from among the legislators and hence the delay in announcement.

There are rumblings within the AINRC and there is a possibility of the list being provided to the Lt Governor of Puducherry at the last moment to avoid any unpleasant incidents.

--IANS

aal/skp/