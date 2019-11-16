Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy meets Sitharaman to seek additional fund

New Delhi (India), Nov 16 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, on Friday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek additional fund for Puducherry.



On November 1, V Narayanasamy referred Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi as a 'demon' while addressing an event on the 35th death anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi at Puducherry.

The Chief Minister blamed Bedi for creating hindrances in the implementation of the schemes introduced by the government.

On a closer look, the state government has been at loggerheads with the Lieutenant Governor from the past few months over administrative issues. (ANI)

