  4. Puducherry: Clay handicraft vendors raise concerns over sales slump amid festive season

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Oct 22nd, 2021, 07:30:04hrs
Vimala, a local clay handicraft vendor (Photo/ANI)

Puducherry [India], October 22 (ANI): Clay handicraft sellers, artisans in Puducherry raised concerns due to the slump in sales amid the festive season.

Talking to ANI, Vimala, a local vendor said, "Festive season used to have a good footfall, but not this time."
Vimala said that she was resuming business after 2 years.
"We are resuming business after 2 years, fewer sales will affect our livelihood," Vimala said.
Vikalp, a tourist urged other tourists to come and purchase clay handicrafts from vendors.
"Tourists should come here because it is opening-up, items are low cost. I encourage tourists to purchase them." (ANI)

