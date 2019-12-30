Puducherry CM slams Kiran Bedi over 'autocratic parallel governance'

Puducherry [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasam has slammed Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi saying that the people of Puducherry had voted for a democratic government and they are against "autocratic parallel" governance.

"#Puducherry people voted for democratic government not for an autocratic government. My remarks reflect people and officials mindset against your autocratic parallel governance. Request you to read Article 239A, 240 (e), U.T Act in the spirit of Constitution before acting against Puducherry people," he tweeted.

This comes after Kiran Bedi earlier requested the Puducherry Chief Minister to desist from making derogatory remarks against her.Narayanasamy had earlier urged President Ram Nath Kovind to recall Bedi, saying she has been working in an "autocratic manner" and "overturning the Cabinet's decisions".Speaking to reporters here, Narayansamy said that he presented a memorandum to the President during his visit to the Union Territory on December 23.The Chief Minister said that he has requested the President to recall Bedi."Dr. Kiran Bedi, the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, is functioning in an autocratic manner... She has been misusing her official position and subverting the provisions of the Constitution of India against the oath taken by her during the assumption of office," the memorandum read.It said, "Dr. Kiran Bedi is interfering in the day-to-day affairs of the Government beyond her powers." (ANI)