  4. Puducherry CM takes first dose of COVD-19 vaccine

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Aug 23rd, 2021, 09:30:03hrs
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy recives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Puducherry [India], August 23 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Sunday received his first dose of COVD-19 vaccine here at his residence.

The door-to-door vaccination facility has been launched for the elderly, physically challenged and others with special needs in the Union Territory.
Rangasamy had undergone treatment at a private hospital in Chennai for COVID-19 in May, a few days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister.
On May 7, the All India NR Congress (AINRC) chief took oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry. (ANI)

