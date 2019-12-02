Puducherry CM to file contempt of court plea against Kiran Bedi for 'threatening officials'

Puducherry [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Hitting out at Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday said that he would file a contempt of court plea against her as she is working on matters which are not authorised to her and threatening officials.

Addressing a press conference here, he charged Bedi of holding meetings with the chief secretary and other officials.Responding to the meetings, he said: "Bedi is doing work which she is not authorized to do. She is threatening officials and stopping them from working freely.""I will file a contempt of court plea against her," he added.As heavy rains battered Puducherry over the past few days, Bedi had taken stock of the situation by visiting affected areas on Saturday.Accompanied by team Raj Nivas, Dr Bedi had paid a visit to Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Indira Gandhi Square and Natesan Nagar on foot.The state government has been at loggerheads with the Lieutenant Governor for the past few months over administrative issues.In the first week of November, Bedi had reacted to Narayanasamy's calling her a "demon" and said it was a case of "mistaken identity" and offered to help identify "many real demons". (ANI)