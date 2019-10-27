Puducherry CM tweets prayers for rescue of minor trapped in Trichy borewell

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday tweeted his prayers for the rescue of a minor boy who fell into a borewell in Tamil Nadu's Trichy on Friday and for whom rescue operations are underway.

"Let us all pray God for safe rescue of Surjit who fell into the deep borewell near Manapparai by the rescue team. In future let us be prepared to prevent these incidents," Narayanasamy tweeted.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also prayed for the early rescue of Sujith Wilson who fell into a borewell on Friday. "While the nation celebrates Deepawali, in Tamil Nadu a race against time is underway to save baby Surjeeth, who has been trapped in a borewell for over 72 hours now. I pray that he will be rescued and reunited with his distraught parents at the earliest," Gandhi tweeted.The operation to rescue two-year-old Sujith Wilson was delayed on Sunday due to rocks at the drilling site in Trichy's Nadukattupatti.Drilling began early on Sunday morning and officials decided to dig 100 feet from the side of the deep well to rescue the minor.Despite several logistic difficulties, the rig drilling machines arrived at the rescue spot around 2.30 am on Sunday.More than six crews of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), as well as the State Disaster Response Force, have been deployed to rescue the toddler.Sujith fell into a 25-feet borewell while he was playing near his house on Friday. Later, he slipped further down and is now stuck at 100 feet into the borewell. (ANI)