Puducherry extends COVID-19-induced restrictions including night curfew till Oct 31

Puducherry [India], October 16 (ANI): Puducherry government on Friday extended COVID-19-induced restrictions including night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am every day till October 31, as per an official order.



As per the order, a total of 100 people would be allowed in marriages and 20 persons are permitted to attend funerals at any point in time.

In a bid to safeguard people against COVID-19 infection, the government said that all the employees should be vaccinated at the earliest. "Failure to get vaccinated will entail enclosure of entity," it added.

The order stated that a night curfew and other restrictions have been imposed in the union territory with effect from October 15. (ANI)

