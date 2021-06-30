Puducherry extends lockdown till July 15

Puducherry, June 30 (IANS) The Puducherry government has extended the lockdown till midnight of July 15, coupled with some relaxations, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the beach road, park, and gardens will be opened for walkers till 9 p.m. on all days.

Religious places and places of worship will also be opened for the public for darshan till 9 p.m. Essential poojas and rituals can be conducted by priests or employees of the respective religious places, and congregation at the place of worship will not be allowed.