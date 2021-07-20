Puducherry Governor approves proposal of Ante-Natal Kit for pregnant women

Puducherry [India], July 20 (ANI): Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has accorded approval to the proposal of the Women and Child Development Department for distribution of Ante-Natal Kit to pregnant women and baby care kit and mother nutrition for lactating mothers of Union Territory.



The Ante-natal kit consisting of health mix powder, Ponlait ghee, protein biscuit, etc at a cost of Rs. 4,000 and baby care kits consisting of baby dresses, baby towels and baby toiletries at Rs 1,000 will be supplied to the beneficiaries enrolled in Anganwadi Centre.



The expenditure on this score will be Rs 35 lakhs per month. Approval to incur an expenditure of Rs 70 lakhs for the months of July and August 2021 has been accorded, as per an official statement.



Soundararajan has directed the Department to give wide publicity so that the scheme reaches all eligible beneficiaries and will motivate the beneficiaries to undergo institutional deliveries. (ANI)

