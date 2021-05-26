Puducherry govt announces Rs 3000 for all ration cardholders as lockdown relief

Puducherry [India], May 26 (ANI): Keeping in view the problems faced by people due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the Government of Puducherry on Wednesday announced a sum of Rs 3,000 for all ration cardholders of the Union Territory.



"Rs 3,000 per ration card will be given to all the ration cardholders of Puducherry to alleviate the problems faced by the people during this lockdown period. Rs 105 crores will be distributed for 3,50,000 ration cardholders," the Government of Puducherry said.

The Union Territory has been under lockdown since April 27, and only essential shops are allowed to function.

The active number of COVID-19 cases in Puducherry stands at 15,475, while the total recoveries have been recorded at 81,336. The UT has reported a total of 1,408 COVID deaths. (ANI)

