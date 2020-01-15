  1. Sify.com
  4. Puducherry govt gives clothes to poor on Pongal

Last Updated: Wed, Jan 15, 2020 23:58 hrs

People buying jaggery during Pongal (File Photo)

Puducherry [India], Jan 15 (ANI): The government here is supplying clothing items free of cost to the poor people of the Union Territory in the festival season, an official statement said on Wednesday.
A press release from the Lieutenant Governor Secretariat said, "The Department of Adi-Dravidar Welfare and Scheduled Tribes Welfare is implementing a similar scheme to distribute clothing items to each adult member of the Adi-Davidar family irrespective of income criteria on the occasion of Pongal." (ANI)

