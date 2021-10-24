Puducherry man collects antique items aiming to preserve them

These items also include 50 -year-old utensils made of brass and bronze.Speaking to ANI, Ayyanar said, "I am collecting these antique items since my childhood. I have been collecting antiques since I was a child. I have collected them from many places."He further said, "I want to prevent antiquities from being destroyed and aim to restore and preserve them. I display all these antiques to students in a museum once a year." (ANI)