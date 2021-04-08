Puducherry records highest daily Covid tally in 2021

Chennai, April 8 (IANS) Days after the Assembly election, Puducherry on Thursday recorded the highest number of daily Covid cases this year, at 293.

Of the new cases, Puducherry city recorded the maximum (181), while Karikkal followed with 87, Mahe 15 and Yanam 10.

According to the Health Department, the Union Territory has 2,000 active cases, with 1,510 patients under home isolation/treatment.