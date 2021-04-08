Puducherry records highest daily Covid tally in 2021

Chennai, April 8 (IANS) Days after the Assembly election, Puducherry on Thursday recorded the highest number of daily Covid cases this year, at 293.
Of the new cases, Puducherry city recorded the maximum (181), while Karikkal followed with 87, Mahe 15 and Yanam 10.
According to the Health Department, the Union Territory has 2,000 active cases, with 1,510 patients under home isolation/treatment.
Puducherry has the maximum number, at 1408, followed by Karikkal with 487, Mahe with 67 and Yanam with 38.
No deaths were reported on Thursday and the Covid toll stands at 687. Puducherry have seen the maximum number of deaths, at 554, followed by Karikkal with 77, Yanam with 45 and Mahe with 11.
